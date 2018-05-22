Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Headed to KHL
Dahlbeck has decided to sign with a KHL team, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Dahlbeck couldn't bust through to a consistent spot in the lineup for the Hurricanes in 2017-18, dressing for just 33 games that resulted in five points -- one goal and four assists-- for the Canes. The terms of his deal in Russia have yet to surface, but it's possible the 26-year-old has played his last game in the NHL.
