Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Healthy scratch most nights

Dahlbeck sat out as a healthy scratch for two consecutive games prior to the All-Star break.

Dahlbeck has been splitting time with rookie Haydn Fleury as the Canes' sixth defenseman this season, which has caused him to miss 32 of the team's 49 games to date. With just a single assist to his credit this season, Dahlbeck has virtually zero fantasy value in even the deepest of formats.