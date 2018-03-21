Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Implodes defensively against Oilers

Dahlbeck was a minus-4 in Tuesday's 7-3 blowout loss to the Oilers, but added three hits, two PIM and a blocked shot in a season-high 19:52 of ice time.

The good news is, With Noah Hanifin currently on the shelf with a concussion, Dahlbeck is finally starting to see regular minutes after spending much of the season as a healthy scratch. However, when you don't score much, you need to be defensively responsible in your own zone, something that was sorely missing from Dahlbeck's game Tuesday. He'll get a chance to redeem himself Thursday against the Coyotes.