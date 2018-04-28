Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Minimal impact in 2017-18

Dahlbeck finished the 2017-18 campaign with just five points -- one goal and four assists -- and posted a minus-6 rating.

Dahlbeck had one promising season -- 35 points in 2013-14 -- in terms of fantasy production while in the AHL, but he's never produced much offensively since making his way to the top level. The blueliner drew into just 33 games for the Hurricanes this season and enters the offseason set to become a restricted free agent. Even though he's only 26, Dahlbeck remains an unlikely candidate to surface on most fantasy radars next season.