Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Odd man out on Canes' blue line
Dahlbeck has played in just three games this season after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Coyotes.
Even with Brett Pesce out with a concussion, Dahlbeck still can't seem to find his way into the lineup. Against the Coyotes, the Canes opted to have the 26-year-old Swedish defender watch from the press box yet again, this time in favour of recently-recalled rookie Roland McKeown. Bottom line -- zero ice time equals zero fantasy value. Move along, folks, nothing to see here.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Called upon as injury replacement•
-
Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Inks one-year deal•
-
Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Rare assist in win over Devils•
-
Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Blocks shot in overtime loss•
-
Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Healthy scratch Saturday versus Bolts•
-
Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: On conditioning stint•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...