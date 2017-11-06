Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Odd man out on Canes' blue line

Dahlbeck has played in just three games this season after serving as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Coyotes.

Even with Brett Pesce out with a concussion, Dahlbeck still can't seem to find his way into the lineup. Against the Coyotes, the Canes opted to have the 26-year-old Swedish defender watch from the press box yet again, this time in favour of recently-recalled rookie Roland McKeown. Bottom line -- zero ice time equals zero fantasy value. Move along, folks, nothing to see here.