Hurricanes' Klas Dahlbeck: Spare part status this season

Dahlbeck served as a healthy scratch for the eighth time in the past 10 games Tuesday against the Kings.

Dahlbeck has essentially been the Canes' seventh defenseman for most of this season, subbing occasionally for Haydn Fleury whenever the rookie needs a night off. With just a single assist in only 19 games played, Dahlbeck clearly does not move the needle in even the deepest of fantasy settings.