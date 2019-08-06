Hurricanes' Kyle Wood: Traded to Carolina
The Sharks traded Wood to the Hurricanes in exchange for Trevor Carrick on Tuesday.
Wood spent the entirety of 2018-19 campaign with AHL San Jose, notching six goals and 35 points in 68 games. That's pretty impressive production for a towering 6-foot-7 blueliner, so he may still be capable of carving out an NHL gig in the future. For now, he'll have to settle for a prominent role with AHL Charlotte.
