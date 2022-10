Pederson was designated for waivers by Carolina on Wednesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Pederson -- who was tossed in as part of the Brent Burns deal -- has logged just 44 games over the past two seasons in which he has recorded one goal, four assists and 39 shots. With his pending demotion to the minors, Pederson figures to start the year in the minors but will likely be on the list of potential call-ups.