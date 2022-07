The Sharks traded Pederson and Brent Burns to the Hurricanes in exchange for Steven Lorentz, Eetu Makiniemi and a conditional 2023 third-round pick on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Pederson drew into 29 games with San Jose last season, collecting just two assists while averaging 10:31 of ice time over that span. Pederson may have an even smaller role with Carolina in 2022-23, so don't expect him to emerge as a viable fantasy option.