Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Bags apple in season debut
Stempniak delivered an assist in his season debut Friday night against the Capitals, but it wasn't enough as the Hurricanes lost 4-3 in Raleigh.
The veteran recorded 13:35 of ice time, which was a few minutes lower than his average from last season, but we recommend that you practice patience with Stempniak. He's a no-frills playmaker who could start seeing power-play ice time once he gets his legs back.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Likely returning later in week•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Cleared to play•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Non-contact participant Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Nearing return to practice•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Suffers new injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...