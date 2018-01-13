Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Bags apple in season debut

Stempniak delivered an assist in his season debut Friday night against the Capitals, but it wasn't enough as the Hurricanes lost 4-3 in Raleigh.

The veteran recorded 13:35 of ice time, which was a few minutes lower than his average from last season, but we recommend that you practice patience with Stempniak. He's a no-frills playmaker who could start seeing power-play ice time once he gets his legs back.