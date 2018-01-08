Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Cleared to play
Stempniak (upper body) was activated off injured reserve Monday.
Stempniak figures to return to the lineup in a bottom-six role against the Lightning on Tuesday. The winger was close to making his 2017-18 debut in mid-November, but suffered an upper-body injury while on a conditioning assignment for a separate back ailment. With half the season remaining, the New York native should be capable of reaching the 20-point mark and could push for 30.
