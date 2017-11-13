Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Ends conditioning assignment
Stempniak (back) was recalled from his conditioning assignment Sunday.
Carolina wanted Stempniak to see some action in the minors before playing his first NHL game of 2017-18, and after just one minor league tilt he'll pack his bags and rejoin Carolina. The 34-year-old is known best for his strong shot that notched him 16 goals last year, and he's also coming off back-to-back 40 point efforts. However with Carolina loaded with right wingers this year as Teuvo Teravainen, Elias Lindholm, and Justin Williams have all been logging consistent minutes, it's unclear what line Stempniak will be placed on.
