Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Extends scoring drought Thursday

Stempniak registered his 11th consecutive game without a point Thursday against the Blackhawks, taking zero shots in just 9:03 of ice time.

Now with just five points in 24 games since returning in January from an upper-body injury, Stempniak's ineffectiveness has finally earned him a spot on the team's fourth line. The 35-year-old veteran is currently in the final year of a two-year contract with the Canes, who are unlikely to re-sign him given the decline in his offensive skills. At this point, his future in the NHL is uncertain at best.