Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Four points in six games following return from IR

Stempniak had a goal and three assists in six games prior to the All-Star break, adding six shots on goal and 10 hits over that span.

Stempniak has certainly made his presence felt after missing the first half of the season to an upper-body injury. Stempy registered 40 points in 82 games last season, so his return to the lineup is very positive news for the Canes, who currently sit just four points out of a playoff spot in the East. He makes for a good waiver-wire pickup candidate in deeper formats.