Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Four points in six games following return from IR
Stempniak had a goal and three assists in six games prior to the All-Star break, adding six shots on goal and 10 hits over that span.
Stempniak has certainly made his presence felt after missing the first half of the season to an upper-body injury. Stempy registered 40 points in 82 games last season, so his return to the lineup is very positive news for the Canes, who currently sit just four points out of a playoff spot in the East. He makes for a good waiver-wire pickup candidate in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Bags apple in season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Likely returning later in week•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Cleared to play•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Non-contact participant Monday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Nearing return to practice•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...