Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Headed to injured reserve

Stempniak (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The 34-year-old just can't stay healthy, and will head to injured reserve for the second time this season. Stempniak suffered the injury just a couple shifts into his first conditioning game with AHL Charlotte on Friday, and the new ailment is reportedly separate from the back issues that had kept him out of 2017-18 thus far. Josh Jooris and Phil Di Giuseppe figure to receive increased roles in his absence.