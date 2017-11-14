Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Headed to injured reserve
Stempniak (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.
The 34-year-old just can't stay healthy, and will head to injured reserve for the second time this season. Stempniak suffered the injury just a couple shifts into his first conditioning game with AHL Charlotte on Friday, and the new ailment is reportedly separate from the back issues that had kept him out of 2017-18 thus far. Josh Jooris and Phil Di Giuseppe figure to receive increased roles in his absence.
