Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Heading out for conditioning

Stempniak (back) is expected to join AHL Charlotte on a conditioning assignment, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Stempniak -- who has yet to suit up this season -- will log some games in the minors in order to get himself back up to 100 percent before the Canes put him back out on the ice. The Checkers are in action Friday and Saturday, which could allow the New York native to return in time for Monday's clash with Dallas -- although the team did not provide any specifics regarding the length of his stint.