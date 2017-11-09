Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Heading out for conditioning
Stempniak (back) is expected to join AHL Charlotte on a conditioning assignment, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Stempniak -- who has yet to suit up this season -- will log some games in the minors in order to get himself back up to 100 percent before the Canes put him back out on the ice. The Checkers are in action Friday and Saturday, which could allow the New York native to return in time for Monday's clash with Dallas -- although the team did not provide any specifics regarding the length of his stint.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Health steadily improving•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: No restrictions Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Status quo•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Season debut still on hold•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Looks to be sitting out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Officially lands on IR•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...