Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Health steadily improving

Stempniak (back) is getting closer to a return, but is ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Smith also notes that coach Bill Peters hinted that Stempniak could be in for a conditioning stint before returning to full action with the Hurricanes. Either way, the veteran journeyman has yet to see the ice this season and still mostly holds limited fantasy value.

