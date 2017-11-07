Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Health steadily improving
Stempniak (back) is getting closer to a return, but is ruled out for Tuesday's matchup with the Panthers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Smith also notes that coach Bill Peters hinted that Stempniak could be in for a conditioning stint before returning to full action with the Hurricanes. Either way, the veteran journeyman has yet to see the ice this season and still mostly holds limited fantasy value.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: No restrictions Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Status quo•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Season debut still on hold•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Looks to be sitting out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Officially lands on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Out as long as two weeks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...