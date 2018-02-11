Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Ice time on decline
Stempniak snapped a six-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Avalanche.
After missing the first half of the season with an upper-body injury, Stempniak returned to the lineup in mid-January and was immediately slotted into a top-six role, averaging 14:32 in ice time his first nine games back. Since then, however, he has been dropped to the fourth line, with his minutes falling to the 7-10 range. His fantasy value takes a sharp decline as a result. Look for a replacement.
