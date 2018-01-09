Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Likely returning later in week

Stempniak (upper body) is not scheduled to play Tuesday night's game in Tampa Bay, but will likely draw into the lineup for either or both of Carolina's games against Washington on Thursday and Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The wait for Stempniak's season debut just got a little longer, but all signs point to the veteran winger finally cracking the lineup later in the week in the home-and-home series against the Capitals. The New York native is by no means a fantasy stud, but he can be useful in the right matchup and could especially be so with his fresh legs coming in around the midpoint of the season.