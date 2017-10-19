Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Looks to be sitting out Thursday
Stempniak (back, hip) is listed as an injured scratch for Thursday's road tilt with the Flames, NHL.com reports.
The New York native has yet to make his debut this season, but he's sure to be reevaluated ahead of Saturday's game against the Stars in Dallas. A perennial power-play contributor, Stempniak, once he is ready to return, should further bolster a special teams unit that has converted 23.5 percent of its man-advantage opportunities through four games to start the new hockey year.
