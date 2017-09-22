Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: MRI ordered to address back, hip soreness

Stempniak underwent an MRI on Thursday after experiencing soreness in his back and hip, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

He's day-to-day for now, but that could change in a hurry depending on the actual MRI results which are currently pending. The journeyman was terrific with the Hurricanes last year, as he dialed in 16 goals, 24 assists and six power-play points over a full season -- doing so despite averaging a mere 15:51 of ice time. From a fantasy perspective, try not to react too much to this news until more is known.