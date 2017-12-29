Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Nearing return to practice

Stempniak (upper body) could return to practice as soon as Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stempniak should still be considered out indefinitely, but a return to practice would obviously represent a huge step in the right direction in his recovery. The 34-year-old winger has yet to draw into a game this season due to various maladies, so the Hurricanes may opt to send him to the minors on a conditioning stint once he's finally cleared to play.