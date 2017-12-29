Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Nearing return to practice
Stempniak (upper body) could return to practice as soon as Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Stempniak should still be considered out indefinitely, but a return to practice would obviously represent a huge step in the right direction in his recovery. The 34-year-old winger has yet to draw into a game this season due to various maladies, so the Hurricanes may opt to send him to the minors on a conditioning stint once he's finally cleared to play.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Headed to injured reserve•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Suffers new injury•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Ends conditioning assignment•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Suffers setback during conditioning assignment•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Officially begins conditioning stint•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Heading out for conditioning•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...