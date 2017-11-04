Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: No restrictions Friday
Stempniak (back) was a full participant in Friday's skate, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Taking contact -- as Stempniak did Friday -- is typically viewed as the last major hurdle in the recovery progress. However, the American winger has yet to make his season debut, and Hurricanes coach Bill Peters told reporters on Halloween that the 2003 fifth-rounder is a "long way away" from returning. Since Stempniak remains on injured reserve, we recommend that you keep an eye on Carolina's transactions in the coming days to see if they activate him and send a player to the minors in a corresponding move.
