Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Non-contact participant Monday

Stempniak (upper body) wore a yellow no contact sweater in Monday's practice, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stempniak was place on the DL in mid-November, but is nearing a return. It's a positive sign to see him practicing -- his next step will likely be to able to practice with contact.

