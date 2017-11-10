Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Officially begins conditioning stint

Stempniak (back) was officially activated from injured reserve and sent to AHL Charlotte for conditioning Friday.

Basically, Stempniak is healthy again, but since he's yet to make his season debut, the conditioning stint in a relatively low-pressure environment of the AHL should be the final step in his recovery. The Hurricanes currently are bottom-dwellers in the Metropolitan Division, so they'll welcome Stempniak back with open arms since he's known to be a proficient playmaker who put up 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) over a full season in 2016-17.