Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Officially lands on IR
Stempniak (back/hip) has officially been placed on injured reserve, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
This is a mere formality after we recently relayed a report from Alexander that stated Stempniak will miss between 10 days and two weeks of action. However, based on Carolina's light schedule to start the season, he may only have to miss three games.
