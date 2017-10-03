Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Out as long as two weeks

Stempniak (back) could miss up to two weeks, according to Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

According to the bench boss, he'll miss a minimum of 10 days. If that indeed proves to be the case, we imagine a stint on injured reserve will be in store for Stempniak to start the new season. The journeyman has experienced both back and hip problems in training camp, thus lowering his fantasy stock just four days before the Hurricanes open the season against the Wild at home. Stempniak added 16 goals, 24 assists and a plus-2 rating with Carolina last year, which was the first time he'd played out the entire campaign since doing so in 2010-11 with the Coyotes.