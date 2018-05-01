Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Reduced role in 2017-18
Stempniak put up three goals and nine assists in 37 games during 2017-18, averaging just 12:28 of ice time.
After injuries sidelined the veteran until Jan. 12, Stempniak had just a limited role in his second season with Carolina seeing his ice time drop from 15:51 to 12:28 in 2017-18, along with his points-per-game dip from .49 to .24 this season. The veteran still came out firing putting up 41 shots on goal, and since 60 percent of his shifts began in the offensive zone it's surprising he wasn't able to make more of an impact, but perhaps the upper-body injury lingered throughout the season. Stempniak is set to be a free agent, and could very well join another club as Carolina continues to rebuild for a playoff push.
