Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Season debut still on hold
Stempniak (back) won't return Saturday in Dallas, as his team will go with the same lineup that earned the victory over host Calgary on Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Without Stempniak, Carolina has started the season with a 3-1-1 record in the Metropolitan Division, yet that's currently only good for a sixth-place standing. The versatile winger's next chance to lace up for a game will come Tuesday against the visiting Lightning.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Looks to be sitting out Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Officially lands on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Out as long as two weeks•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: MRI ordered to address back, hip soreness•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Sidelined by injury•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Can be picked by Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...