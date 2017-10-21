Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Season debut still on hold

Stempniak (back) won't return Saturday in Dallas, as his team will go with the same lineup that earned the victory over host Calgary on Thursday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Without Stempniak, Carolina has started the season with a 3-1-1 record in the Metropolitan Division, yet that's currently only good for a sixth-place standing. The versatile winger's next chance to lace up for a game will come Tuesday against the visiting Lightning.