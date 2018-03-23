Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Sees ice time dwindle Thursday versus Coyotes

Stempniak skated just 7:57 and was a minus-3 with zero shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.

With the emergence of several younger, more talented forwards on the Canes roster this season, including Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Brock McGinn, Stempniak has gradually drifted down the team's depth chart and now sits firmly entrenched in a fourth-line role. He is currently playing out the last year in his current two-year contract with the Canes, raising questions about whether he will return to the team next year or seek employment elsewhere. Either way, his days as a viable fantasy option appear to be well behind him.