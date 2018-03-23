Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Sees ice time dwindle Thursday versus Coyotes
Stempniak skated just 7:57 and was a minus-3 with zero shots on goal in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Coyotes.
With the emergence of several younger, more talented forwards on the Canes roster this season, including Teuvo Teravainen, Sebastian Aho and Brock McGinn, Stempniak has gradually drifted down the team's depth chart and now sits firmly entrenched in a fourth-line role. He is currently playing out the last year in his current two-year contract with the Canes, raising questions about whether he will return to the team next year or seek employment elsewhere. Either way, his days as a viable fantasy option appear to be well behind him.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Extends scoring drought Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Ice time on decline•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Four points in six games following return from IR•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Bags apple in season debut•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Likely returning later in week•
-
Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Cleared to play•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...