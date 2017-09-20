Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Sidelined by injury
Stempniak (undisclosed) is "dinged" and will not play in Wednesday's preseason contest against Tampa Bay.
While Stempniak's next chance to return would be Saturday against Washington for another preseason game, the report indicates that the team won't rush the player back into action -- potentially waiting until Opening Night on Oct. 7.
