Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Status quo

Stempniak (back) remains unavailable to suit up for Carolina, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stempniak has yet to make his 2017-18 debut and will likely have to wait a while longer, as coach Bill Peters told reporters the winger is a "long way away," from returning, as reported by Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer. At minimum, the veteran will miss the next two outings based on the Canes need to promote a player from AHL Charlotte, but it could be longer considering the club has not provided a timeline for his return.