Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Suffers new injury

Stempniak -- who was out on a conditioning assignment for a back ailment -- suffered an upper-body injury that is expected to sideline him long term, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

This latest malady is a huge blow for Stempniak, who still has yet to make his 2017-18 debut. With the veteran once again unavailable, the Canes were forced to call up Phil Di Giuseppe in order to provide additional forward depth. While it has yet to officially happen, given the pessimism expressed by head coach Bill Peters, Stempniak is likely bound for another stint on injured reserve.