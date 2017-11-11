Hurricanes' Lee Stempniak: Suffers setback during conditioning assignment
Stempniak (back) exited Friday's game with AHL Charlotte after only a couple of shifts and will not return, Checkers Director of Communications' Nick Niedzielski reports.
Stempniak appeared to be on track to rejoin the Hurricanes relatively soon, but the most recent news casts doubt on an impending return. An updated timeline for the winger may arise when the results of his tests surface.
