Stankoven tallied a goal, fired four shots on net and put out two hits in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

After a phenomenal postseason run where he tallied 11 goals across 19 games, Stankoven found the back of the net in just his second appearance of the 2026-27 campaign. The 23-year-old continues to improve each season, as he posted a career-high 21 goals and 44 points across 81 regular-season games in 2025-26. Fresh off a season with 32 goals in 100 total games, Stankoven could make the jump to being a 30-goal scorer in the 2026-27 regular season as a top-six center for one of the league's strongest rosters.