Stankoven scored a goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 win over Seattle.

Stankoven's hot streak continued Saturday when he tallied the opening goal of the contest less than four minutes into the first period. The 22-year-old center has a goal in each of his last four games and a point streak that spans across the last five contests. Overall, he has 10 goals, 22 points and 94 shots on net through 45 outings this season. While the young forward has been inconsistent at times this season, his recent success has helped the Hurricanes build up a four-game winning streak. He's one of the top streaming options across nearly all fantasy formats while his scoring streak is active.