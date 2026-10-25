Stankoven potted a goal, compiled a plus-2 rating and launched five shots on net in Saturday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

Stankoven's goal-scoring stretch dating back to right before the start of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup Playoffs has been nothing short of remarkable. His tally late in Saturday's second period was his eighth of the new season, bringing his total up to 26 goals across his last 40 total games. He leads all skaters in goals during that span, currently holding four goals more than the next closest player. In 2026-27, the 23-year-old center currently has 11 points, a plus-10 rating and 42 shots on net through 13 games. He's truly living up to his potential as time has progressed, making him a strong fantasy option in all point-based leagues moving forward.