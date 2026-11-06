Stankoven scored a goal and put three shots on net in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Stankoven wasted no time finding the scoresheet Thursday, as he scored just 57 seconds after opening puck drop. The 23-year-old center now has 11 goals on the year, which is tied for fifth in the NHL. Overall, he's up to 17 points, a plus-14 rating, which is tied for sixth across the league, 55 shots on net and 12 blocked shots over 18 games this season. He's currently on an 11-point, seven-game run and has shown no signs of stopping soon, making Stankoven a staple for fantasy lineups in all formats for the time being.