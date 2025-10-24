Stankoven scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Stankoven ended a three-game slump with the first-period tally, which was the Hurricanes' last in regulation. The 22-year-old was allowed to play through that dry spell on the second line, which bodes well for him sticking in the top six for most or all of the season. He has four points, 15 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances while averaging 16:13 of ice time.