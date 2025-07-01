Stankoven signed an eight-year, $48 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Stankoven had one year left on his entry-level contract that he signed with Dallas in September of 2021 prior to signing this new deal. The 22-year-old was acquired by Carolina in the Mikko Rantanen trade in March, and Stankoven will now be tied into the Hurricanes long term. The right-shot forward will likely get middle-six minutes with a chance to move into a larger role depending on his play, and he'll certainly be a factor with the man advantage. He had only nine points in 19 regular-season games after being dealt, but he looked more comfortable in the postseason, contributing five goals, eight points and 18 hits over 15 outings.