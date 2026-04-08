Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Keeps rolling with power-play goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.
Stankoven is on a five-game point streak consisting of five goals and an assist. The 23-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, a career-high 39 points, 159 shots on net, 49 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 78 appearances. Three of his goals during his streak have come with the man advantage, but he's earned just eight of his points in that situation this year.
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