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Stankoven scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Bruins.

Stankoven is on a five-game point streak consisting of five goals and an assist. The 23-year-old forward is up to 19 goals, a career-high 39 points, 159 shots on net, 49 hits, 25 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 78 appearances. Three of his goals during his streak have come with the man advantage, but he's earned just eight of his points in that situation this year.

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