Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Leads league in postseason goals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Flyers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Second Round. The Hurricanes swept the Flyers to advance to the Eastern Conference Final.
It was his league-leading seventh of the postseason. The Canes have gone a perfect 8-0 so far on the backs on elite offensive from second liners Stankoven, Jackson Blake and Taylor Hall. This trio has tremendous chemistry, and they will be a formidable group -- especially Stankoven and Blake -- at draft tables in 2026-27.
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