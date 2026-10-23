Stankoven scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Stankoven has sparked his offense during this road trip, logging three goals and two assists over his last four games. The 23-year-old is up to seven goals, three helpers, 37 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 12 appearances this season. Stankoven continues to play on the second line and second power-play unit, giving him ample fantasy value as he looks set to improve on his 44-point regular season from last year.