Stankoven scored a goal on four shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Stankoven had gone 11 games without a goal, picking up three assists in that span. The 22-year-old had the last tally in Sunday's contest to snap the drought. For the season, he's up to seven goals, 18 points, 89 shots on net, 23 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 42 appearances. He remains in a middle-six role, but he hasn't been able to improve his offense from his totals of 14 goals and 24 assists over 78 regular-season outings in 2024-25.