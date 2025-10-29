Stankoven scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Stankoven has scored twice over the last three games. The 22-year-old is up to three goals, two assists, 20 shots on net and a plus-1 rating across nine appearances. He could do with increasing his shot volume slightly -- he averaged nearly 2.5 shots per game in 2024-25, but he's at just 2.2 per game to begin 2025-26.