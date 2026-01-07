Stankoven netted a goal in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Dallas.

Stankoven landed a jab against his former team with a goal near the end of the first period to put Carolina up 3-1. Following Tuesday's twine finder, he now has eight goals, 19 points and 90 shots on net through 43 appearances this season. After a five-game scoreless streak that took him from the end of the calendar year into 2026, the 22-year-old center now has a three-game point streak that features two goals. While he's just behind the necessary point pace to reach his total from a season ago, his potential for growth, steady amount of power-play time and decent shot volume are all reasons to keep an eye on him in deep fantasy leagues in the second half of the campaign.