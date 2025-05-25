Stankoven scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went minus-2 in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers in Game 3.

Both of Stankoven's points came on the power play. His goal tied the game at 1-1, but the Panthers had pulled far ahead by the time he set up Seth Jarvis' tally in the third period. This ended a four-game drought for Stankoven, who has played a supporting role in the playoffs. He's at four goals, three assists, 22 shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-2 rating over 13 playoff contests.