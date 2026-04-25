Stankoven scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 win over Ottawa in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was a power-play goal in the third period that broke a 1-1 tie; the Canes put in two empty-net goals late in the game to secure the series sweep. Stankoven scored in each of the four games in the series with the Senators. He's the first player in franchise history to start a postseason with a four-game goal streak. But Stankoven is even hotter than that. He has at least a point in 12 consecutive games -- he entered the postseason on an eight-game regular-season scoring streak, and he has a combined 11 goals and five assists in those dozen games. Stankoven's four goals tie him with Brandon Hagel of the Lightning for the NHL lead.