Hurricanes' Logan Stankoven: Plays hero role Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stankoven scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.
Stankoven snapped a four-game pointless drought in style, assisting Taylor Hall's goal in the third period before completing the comeback with a wrister at the 12:13 mark of the final frame. Stankoven has five goals and nine points this season, and perhaps this two-point effort might be the burst he needs to get things back on track following his recent slump.
