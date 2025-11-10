Stankoven scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Maple Leafs.

Stankoven snapped a four-game pointless drought in style, assisting Taylor Hall's goal in the third period before completing the comeback with a wrister at the 12:13 mark of the final frame. Stankoven has five goals and nine points this season, and perhaps this two-point effort might be the burst he needs to get things back on track following his recent slump.