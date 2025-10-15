Stankoven logged two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Stankoven has a goal and three points, along with eight shots on net, over three games to begin the year. With Jesperi Kotkaniemi getting healthy scratched Tuesday, it's a good sign that the second-line center job will be Stankoven's for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old forward could be in line for a breakout year as long as he remains a key part of the Hurricanes' top six.